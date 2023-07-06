Adelle threatens to kill whoever throws objects on stage

ALBAWABA - Adele gave a colorful speech to her audience at her last concert and even threatened to kill whoever throws objects on stage.

During Adele's last concert, the singer gave a speech to the concertgoers warning them about throwing things on stage amid a series of injuries, and inappropriate behaviors from concertgoers towards the performers.

A video was posted on Instagram by one of the attendees of the Easy On Me singer giving the speech while holding a T-shirt gun in her hand.

She said: "Have you noticed what people are like forgetting f*cking show etiquette at the moment? People just throwing sh*t on stage, have you seen them? I f*cking dare you. I Dare you to throw something at me and I’ll f*cking kill you.”

The singer shot a T-shirt to the crowd and then said: "Stop throwing things at the artist when you can shoot things at people … I’ve been seeing these people. These people lost it, can you imagine?"

Adele's speech comes after a series of accidents happened due to concertgoers throwing stuff at the artists, earlier, a fan threw their mother's ashes on stage at a Pink concert and it left the singer stunned, Pink picked up the bag of human remains and placed it back down after realizing what it was.

Another incident left Bebe Rexha in the hospital when a fan thought it would be "funny" to throw his phone on the singer's face, Rexha ended up with stitches on her eye, and her face was left with redness, swelling, and bruising.

A person ran on stage during an Ava Max show in Los Angeles, slapping the singer so hard that he “scratched the inside of her eye"

In a similar occurrence, country singer Kelsea Ballerini also had to stop mid-performance after a fan threw an object at her face.

In 2022, Harry Styles was seen waving at the crowd before rubbing his eye as Skittles were thrown at him from the audience.