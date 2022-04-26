Adham Nabulsi Recites The Holy Qur'an in First Appearance Amid Retiring

By Alexandra Abumuhor

Jordanian singer Adham Nabulsi makes first official appearance amid retiring.

The singer shared to his official Instagram page a video where he can be seen reciting the Qur'an in his own voice, and captioned the video with a verse from the Holy Book.

This video is considered the first official video in which Adham appears on Instagram amid retiring from music.

Many videos were leaked of Nabulsi Reciting the Qur'an in Mosques, however, this video was the first official one as Adham himself shared it on his Instagram page.

Adham previously revealed the reason behind his retirement and what caused him to reach this decision.

The singer said that he thought about this last Ramadan, Nabulsi added that he did not feel comfortable with his career, the Khayef hitmaker said that COVID helped him see things more clearly.

''I was sitting at home, due to COVID and that is when things started to become clearer, before corona, I was not settled, I was always traveling, but then, last Ramadan I was working on an album and I wanted to delete social media to focus more on work, and that it when I read a verse from the Qur'an on social media saying 'I wish I did more good deeds'.

'Tomorrow is not promised, I needed to quit music in order for me to make God happy, and that is how I though of retiring'