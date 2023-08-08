Afra Saraçoğlu and Mert Ramazan Demir break up

ALBAWABA - It has been reported that the new Turkish couple, Afra Saraçoğlu and Mert Ramazan Demir have gone their separate ways.

Actros Afra Saraçoğlu and Mert Ramazan Demir who co-star together in the Turkish series, Yalı Çapkını have reportedly ended their short-lived romance.

Rumors of the couple's relationship began in June of 2023 and were confirmed when they were spotted making out during a romantic getaway in Göcek.

The recent paparazzi images from the vacation of the couple swimming in the sea waters, and not afraid to show some PDA in public, pictures of the intimate moment quickly went viral on social media.

But now, a few months after their public appearance as a couple, it has been rumored that the Turkish stars went their separate ways.

In July, Saraçoğlu got asked about the make-out session she had with her then-rumored boyfriend Mert Ramazan Demir.

As Afra Saraçoğlu was spotted at the airport on her way to Italy to spend time with her family, she got interrupted by journalists who had lots of questions about her new romance with Mert Ramazan Demir.

Saraçoğlu dodged the journalists' questions and replied "You know I don't like to talk about my personal life!" and the actress refused to confirm her relationship with the actor.