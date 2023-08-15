Afra Saraçoğlu's Yalı Çapkını 2 season postponed

ALBAWABA - Crisis does not end in Yalı Çapkını (translated to: The Kingfisher) series aired on Star TV!

During the last season, The Kingfisher has faced a series of challenges despite its top notch ratings.

After the end of season one, many actors have decided to leave the show, but this will not include Afra Saraçoğlu and Mert Ramazan Demir, the leading actors of the show.

The script is changing just like actors

According to the news reported by TVgazetesi.com; Preparations for the second season continue for Yalı Çapkını, one of the best TV series on Star TV that attracted a lot of attention with its impressive story.

Recently, different issues have started to emerge to the fore regarding the show, such as the names who left the series, the new actors, and most recently the change of screenwriters.

It's been announced that Leyla Uslu Oter and Ekin Akçay will now write the new season of the series together.

The fact that Buce Buse Kahraman, who plays the character of Pelin, would not be in the second season, also showed the traces of a very sharp turn in the scenario.

With the change of screenwriter, there was an impression that everything could be different in the show.

Fans of the series are sharing different posts on social media about this situation. Some viewers think that Mehmet Barış Günger, who wrote the first season, did a very successful job and should continue.

Other viewers, on the other hand, made assumptions that the script should progress with significant changes in the second season, or there may be a loss of audience. Especially the fact that the new screenwriters are among the team who wrote TV series The Hundred Years of Miracle, whose script was criticized before.

It is not known how such a big development will result in the Kingfisher series. New actors will join the team of the series, which will come together next week and start shooting.

With the changes in the script and new characters, the first episode of the Kingfisher's second season is expected to be aired in September.

The second season of the series must make a very strong start, otherwise it will not be easy to win against competitors such as Cranberry Sherbet, Back Streets and Firebirds.