The full story of Afra Saraçoğlu, Mert Yazıcıoğlu and Mert Ramazan Demir

ALBAWABA - Between dating, separation and denying romance rumors, what is the real story between Afra Saraçoğlu, Mert Yazıcıoğlu and Mert Ramazan Demir.

Afra Saraçoğlu and Mert Yazıcıoğlu relationship

It is known that Turkish actors Mert Yazıcıoğlu and Afra Saraçoğlu have been dating for 4 years.

During their relationship, Afra Saraçoğlu has participated in Yalı Çapkını (translated to The Kingfisher) but known as Golden Boy along with Turkish actor Mert Ramazan Demir, who is a friend of her boyfriend Mert Yazıcıoğlu.

In the series Yalı Çapkını, there were many romantic scenes between Afra Saraçoğlu and Mert Ramazan Demir leading to rumors being spread about a hidden relationship between them.

At the time, both Saraçoğlu and Ramazan Demir have denied romance rumors. Even Afra's boyfriend Mert Yazıcıoğlu denied it as well, and said that they were only friends and that Mert Ramazan was his friend too.

Things didn't stop here, and while the Yalı Çapkını series was being aired, a quarrel news was trending on social media because of Afra and Ramazan's romance rumors in one of the cast members night out.

Afra Saraçoğlu and Mert Yazıcıoğlu break up

After a short period of time, Afra Saraçoğlu and Mert Yazıcıoğlu have announced their separation due to many differences between each other, and Mert Ramazan Demir has nothing to do with it.

Afra Saraçoğlu and Mert Ramazan Demir spark romance rumors

After the separation, Afra Saraçoğlu and Mert Ramazan Demir kept denying their relationship, but paparazzi caught them more than once in intimate positions while traveling on vacations, however they kept denying the relationship.

afra saraçoğlu x mert ramazan demir



"yıldızlara bak,biz küçüktük." pic.twitter.com/Q44WUyUd8F — b🌿 (@sizeneoluyo) August 1, 2023

Two days ago, news spread that they had separated, and a Turkish journalist denied the news and said they had not separated.

Up until this moment, Afra and Ramazan deny the relationship even though there are many romantic pictures of them. And according to some people, this is only a PR stunt to promote the show.