After 14 Years of 'Forbidden Love' Samar and Muhannad Return for a New Netflix Project

The two Turkish stars Kivanc Tatlitug and Beren Sat are preparing for a new artistic experience that will bring them together 14 years after their participation in the successful Turkish series "Forbidden Love" (Al Eshq Al Mamnou').

Turkish media revealed that "Samar" and "Muhannad" will participate in a new movie produced by "Netflix".

The film is written by writer Nuran Evren, who has written a group of successful works such as "Revenge", "A Matter of Honor", and "You Are My Patriot", and it will be filmed in the United States, specifically in New York.

It is worth noting that there have been attempts to bring the famous duo together in a joint work over the past years, but all attempts failed.

Beren and Kivanc achieved wide fame after the series "Forbidden Love" was shown in 2008, in Turkey and the Arab world, where it continued to be shown in Turkey until 2010.