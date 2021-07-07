After Buttocks Massage Video.. Saudi Tiktok Star Atheer Al-Helwa Sparks Outrage in a Video From Bed

Famous Saudi TikTok star known as 'Atheer Al-Helwa' has sparked widespread anger in Saudi Arabia after appearing in a position described by followers as 'indecent' from her bedroom.

Atheer appeared in the video sporting tight pajamas while sleeping on her bed and showing her body, especially the lower back part, as another girl was filming her.

Saudi social media users were outraged by the footage, to the point that they created the hashtag #AtheerDistortsSaudiReputation that was trending in the kingdom, as they demanded to hold the TikTok star accountable.

مطالبات بالقبض على أثير الحلوة لنشرها مقاطع فيديو خادشة للحياء ومسيئة ومخالفة للذوق العام ..#اثير_تشوه_سمعه_السعوديه pic.twitter.com/iYP7BfFXk1 — مشاهير`و`خرابيط! (@_jiif) July 5, 2021

People left comments like:

"We hope to eliminate social media stars who are distorting the image of Saudi Arabia."

"There is a need for censorship. Who is in charge and who should we address to stop this bad content of social media stars? Why should we remain silent about them, Atheer, Amina Al-Ali, Zara Al-Balushi, and more? Laws are needed to deter them, and most of them are expats.”

"This is the first time I ever hear of her, and I'm sure that most of her followers are children, and this content is not suitable for them."

Previously, Atheer was heavily criticized when she posted an ad of a body massager, when she massaged her buttlocks.

استمرارًا لنفس العفن والإستغلال لجسد طفلة، إعلان في سناب القاصر "أثير" يحتوي على تدليك لمؤخرتها 🙂! pic.twitter.com/sKSRTSAW6p — WHR (@whrumor) July 6, 2021

Atheer Al-Helwa was born in Saudi Arabia in 1996, but controversy arose about her real age; As some followers said that she is still a child, and she is only 14 years old, but Atheer appeared in a video and announced that her real age is 25 years, and she is one of the most prominent Saudi activists.

Atheer Al-Helweh is famous on Snapchat and TikTok; She publishes advertisements, pranks, and songs, and she has more than 2 million followers.