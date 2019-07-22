After Divorce From Hana Shiha, Ahmed Falawks Posts New Amro Diab Song



Within hours of the announcement of actress Hana Shiha's divorce news from actor Ahmed Falawks in the media, the latter published a video of Amr Diab's new song "Bahebbo" through his official account on Instagram.





Falawks did not comment on the song's video, amid astonishment among his followers after the divorce announcement.

Hours ago, Shiha revealed her separation from Falawks, confirming that the separation was done quietly and with respect and there are no problems.

Ahmed Falawks and Hana Shiha got married on October 20th in a simple ceremony for close family and friends.