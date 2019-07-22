  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. After Divorce From Hana Shiha, Ahmed Falawks Posts New Amro Diab Song

After Divorce From Hana Shiha, Ahmed Falawks Posts New Amro Diab Song

Published July 22nd, 2019 - 08:42 GMT
Hours ago Hana Shiha revealed her separation from Ahmed Falawks Source ahmedfalawks hanashiha Instagram
Hours ago, Hana Shiha revealed her separation from Ahmed Falawks (Source: ahmedfalawks - hanashiha - Instagram)


Within hours of the announcement of actress Hana Shiha's divorce news from actor Ahmed Falawks in the media, the latter published a video of Amr Diab's new song "Bahebbo" through his official account on Instagram.


Falawks did not comment on the song's video, amid astonishment among his followers after the divorce announcement.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ahmed Falawks (@ahmedfalawks_official) on

Hours ago, Shiha revealed her separation from Falawks, confirming that the separation was done quietly and with respect and there are no problems.

Ahmed Falawks and Hana Shiha got married on October 20th in a simple ceremony for close family and friends.


© 2000 - 2019 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now