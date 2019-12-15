After Her Leaked Porn Footage.. New Video Shows Dancer Jawhara Jamming to Mohamed Radaman! Watch

The court decided to release the Egyptian dancer, Jawhara, after she appealed her one-year prison sentence for incitement of immorality, for leaked pornographic videos with her so-called husband.

She attended her first prison sentence hearing at Giza Appellate Misdemeanor Court, where it was decided she would be released in exchange for a financial guarantee of 5,000 pounds.

Upon her release from prison, she published a number of new photos of herself.

She published a new video of her singing and dancing to Mohamed Ramadan's Mafia song, to celebrate her birthday in Kuwait.