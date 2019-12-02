Leaked Video of Russian Bellydancer 'Jawhara' With an Egyptian Man Goes Viral!

Hashtag #Jawhara topped the trending lists on both Google and Twitter together, after a leaked video and pornographic images of the Russian bellydancer surfaced showing her in her bedroom with a young Egyptian man named Khaled Ahmad.

Khaled, who is alleged to be her husband, broke his silence through his official account on Instagram, saying that he is married to Jawhara, whose real name is Ekaterina Andreeva, and not a friend as some people suggested.

"We did not do any mistake, and we taped ourselves to document the romantic moments not more," he said. "Whoever did this act will be punished, there are friends of mine who stole my phone and downloaded the videos, as they will be held accountable."

The young man concluded: "My future is destroyed and my mother is dying because of this."





