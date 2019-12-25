After Her Leaked Sex Videos.. Belly Dancer Jawhara With Tamer Hosny (Pictures)

Russian belly dancer Jawhara, her real name is Eicatrina Andreeva, appeared for the first time after the news of her arrest on the background of the leaked sex videos with her so-called her husband Khaled Ahmed.

Jawhara attended a special screening of the movie Filos "Money" in which she participated with Egyptian star Tamer Hosny.

The dancer made sure to keep her looks modest on the red carpet, as she wore a blue jeans with a white blouse showing her shoulder, adding a little to her height with thigh-high boots.

Jawhara is participating in the movie with the song "Sweet Life".

The movie will be released in theaters today, December 25.





