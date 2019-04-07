After Infamous Dress Incident Rania Youssef Sad About 'Falling Back 10 Years' in Her Earnings

Rania confirmed that she agreed to reduce her fee in the series "Mamlaket Ibless" significantly (Source: raniayoussef_ - Instagram)

Rania Youssef expressed her happiness to participate in the series 'Mamlaket Iblees' (The Kingdom of Satan).

Yousef noted that this is the fifth time she works with the scriptwriter Mohammed Amin Radhi and the second time she works with director Ahmed Khaled Musa, whom she collaborated with in the past as an assistant director in the film "Wahed Sahih" (One) years ago.

During her interview with mbc's show 'Trending', Rania added that she is taking the role of 'Hiniya' in the new series and that she is not allowed to reveal details about the role. Noting that her character's name does not reflect her personality at all.

Rania also confirmed that she agreed to reduce her fee in the series significantly, according to the new specifications imposed by marketing requirements. Pointing out that she would have not agreed to do that if she did not like the script.

She noted that she was upset because she is not a star who usually gets paid tremendously and that she used to increase her wage 10% with each success, and sometimes agree to work for slightly less based on market's considerations, but she was happy even when she was paid her rate or slightly less than she deserved, but this time she felt sad because her new payment would make her go back 10 years back especially after her infamous dress incident in Cairo Film Festival closing ceremony.