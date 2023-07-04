After Nearly Marrying Can Yaman.. Diletta Leotta Almost Gave Birth on the Beach! (Pictures)

ALBAWABA - Diletta Leotta is having the time of her life in Ibiza.

Turkish newspaper Hürriyet has reported that Italian sports commentator Diletta Leotta has almost gave birth on the beach during her vacation with boyfriend German football player Loris Karius.

Coming from the brink of marrying Turkish actor Can Yaman, Italian sports announcer Diletta Leotta is literally on cloud nine getting ready for motherhood and welcoming her first child.

Hürriyet reported that Leotta looked heavily pregnant to the point that she almost gave birth on the beach as she was enjoying her time with the goalkeeper for Premier League club Newcastle United, Loris Karius.

Diletta Leotta and Loris Karius are currently on vacation in Spain's favorite holiday spot, island of Ibiza, counting the days to become parents.

The couple was seen on the beach the previous day. Leotta and Karius went into the sea together. It did not go unnoticed that they were in the middle of a cheerful conversation at that time.

Afterwards, Leotta and Karius went to the beach and continued their conversation there and took a short walk.

Diletta Leotta chose a light pink bikini for that day. It was seen that the young woman's belly was growing and there was little time left for her to give birth.