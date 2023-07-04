Everything You Need to Know about Kerem Bürsin's 2023 Series: Ya Çok Seversen

ALBAWABA - Kerem Bürsin's fans all around the world are super excited for the debut of his upcoming new series Ya Çok Seversen (translated to: What If You Love Too Much).

Ya Çok Seversen is a new summer Turkish series starring Kerem Bürsin and Hafsanur Sancaktutan.

The drama romance show is produced by Ay Yapım and to be aired tomorrow July 5, 2023 on the Turkish channel Kanal D.

The Plot

What If You Love Too Much talks about Ates (played by Kerem Bürsin) crossing paths with Leyla (played by Hafsanur Sancaktutan) in unexpected circumstances in the middle of a big city. The two characters lead completely different lives, but they feel a strong attraction to each other from the first moment they meet.

Ates has spent his life abroad in a boarding school after his mother's death and learnt not to trust anyone. Leyla, on the other hand, makes a living by deceiving people and has never met her real family.

First Episode

Ates discovers that he must take custody of his brother and sisters and serve as the board chairman for three months after returning from living overseas for many years and learning of his father's passing. Leyla, who has been trying hard for years in the hopes of finding her family, also crosses his path.

Ya Çok Seversen is starring by Kerem Bürsin, Hafsanur Sancaktutan, Şerif Erol, Hatice Aslan, Mine Kılıç, Durukan Çelikkaya, Cemre Ebüzziya, Aziz Caner İnan, and Nazmi Kırık. The show is written by Kübra Sülün and directed by Ali Bilgin.