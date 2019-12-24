  1. Home
After Removing Cancerous Tumor.. Rym Ghezali Shares Crying Photo in a New Heartfelt Instagram Post!

Published December 24th, 2019 - 05:14 GMT
Rym shared her 1.9 million Instagram followers with a little bit of her suffrage
Rym shared her 1.9 million Instagram followers with a little bit of her suffrage (Source: @rym_ghezali_officialaccount Instagram)

Get well soon, Rym!

Last month, Algerian former Star Academy contestant Rym Ghezali shocked her fans and loved ones when she announced that she underwent a brain tumor removal surgery, and published a picture of herself looking almost unrecognizable.

Recently, Rym shared a little bit of her suffering with her 1.9 million Instagram followers, when she posted a picture of herself crying.

In the caption, Ghezali wrote in French and Arabic:

"Despite pain, I will remain standing. May God help me. No one can feel the fire except those who are in it. May your day be better."

Shocking and Devastating! Rym Ghezali Suffers a Cancerous Tumor.. This is the First Picture After Surgery

