After Removing Cancerous Tumor.. Rym Ghezali Shares Crying Photo in a New Heartfelt Instagram Post!

Get well soon, Rym!
Last month, Algerian former Star Academy contestant Rym Ghezali shocked her fans and loved ones when she announced that she underwent a brain tumor removal surgery, and published a picture of herself looking almost unrecognizable.
Recently, Rym shared a little bit of her suffering with her 1.9 million Instagram followers, when she posted a picture of herself crying.
In the caption, Ghezali wrote in French and Arabic:
"Despite pain, I will remain standing. May God help me. No one can feel the fire except those who are in it. May your day be better."
