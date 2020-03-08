After Sharing 'Fears for Her Life' Amid Coronavirus.. Roddy Alves Displays Her VERY Ample Assets

She's admitted to 'fearing for her life' as she tries to protect herself from the threat of the coronavirus.

But Roddy Alves was without her precious face mask as she enjoyed dinner at Gordon Ramsey's Lucky Cat restaurant in London on Friday.

The TV personality, 36, put on an extremely busty display in a plunging silver mini dress as she stepped out for dinner after a day of shopping in Harrods.

Roddy displayed her surgically-enhanced physique in a tight silver sequinned dress as she headed into the capital.

The Celebrity Big Brother star teamed her thigh-skimming dress with white pointed-toe heels, and carried her essentials in a small silver clutch bag.

Sporting her long blonde fringed tresses in a classic poker straight look, Roddy was in high spirits as headed into Gordon's eatery for a slap-up dinner.

Earlier on Friday, Roddy exclusively told MailOnline that 'she's fearing for her life' as she was forced to jet into one of the worse hit cities in Europe amid the coronavirus epidemic for last minute TV work.

Roddy has been keeping her social media followers updated after undergoing feminisation surgery, as she continues to heal following the gruelling process - which Roddy has described as the 'most painful' surgery she has had.



