After Teasing, Majida Al Roumi Finally Launches Duet With Late Melhim Barakat

Majida Al Roumi revealed the surprise that she has been promoting for several days through her pages on social media.





The Lebanese sensation released a never released before version of the hit song "Itazalt Al Ghram" with guest vocals by its composer Melhim Barakat. Al Roumi appeared in the video that was posted on her own channel on YouTube, singing the anthem with Melhem Barakat, in addition to some shots that were taken for them in the recording studio.

It is noteworthy that this surprise had an impact on fans of the late musician. Nostalgiac comments rained on the video and Al Roumi was praised for her loyalty.