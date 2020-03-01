Ahlam Reveals Footage of Her Daughter For the First Time Ever

Emirati singer Ahlam has long tried to hide her two daughters from the media, while she had only introduced her son Fahid to fans.

But now, Ahlam's daughter Luluwa was seen with her father Mubarak Al-Hajri during his coronation after he won a car race. Luluwa looked a lot like her mother and seemed shy, being that this is the first time she appears in an interview.

Luluwa said that she wants to become like her father as she loves to play sports of all kinds, and is proud of everything that her father has accomplished in his career.

Ahlam published the interview on Instagram, captioning it: "My daughter Luluwa shares her father's first place victory.. Congratulations for the victory, my beloved Mubarak, and you deserve to be in first place, proud of you."