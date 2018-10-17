Ahlam's One Million Dollar Photo Shoot!

Rumor has it that the jewelry only in Ahlam's new photoshoot costs more than 1 Million Dollars. (Source: ahlamalshamsi - Instagram)

Ahlam is still working on her new album, in which she is collaborating with lots of big names in the industry yet is being secretive about them.

News about Ahlam interests people as much as news about her music - and sometimes more!





In a recent photoshoot Ahlam chose black attire that is adorned with shiny stones. Her dress is a Zuhair Murad design and her jewelry choices included emeralds and diamonds and her makeup was done by makeup artist Mohammed Haddad.

Rumor has it that the jewelry alone costs more than 1 Million Dollars.

Ahlam has been an active player in the social media game and did not pay anything for any of the clothes or jewelry, and she most probably won't keep anything herself after the photoshoot is done as deals are made with the designers for her to wear their designs as long she mentions them in the tags.



Actually she might be able to keep the dress, since it is known that Zuhair Murad has a good connection with Ahlam and would most probably not mind giving it to her.