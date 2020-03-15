Ahmad Fahmy's Belgian Brothel Experience!

After Egyptian actor Ahmad Fahmy underwent a surgery in his esophagus in Belgium, under the supervision of a French consultant, he reassured his followers about his health in a sarcastic way.

Fahmy published pictures of himself after the surgery on his Instagram, and captioned it: "Thank God I got out of the operation safely. Being stuck under the operation felt like one is caught in a brothel. I am grateful to the courteous Dr. Hossam Ghoneim from Egypt. That great person insisted on coming with me to Belgium for the operation despite his busy schedule. And I thank the Belgian Professor Jacques Dever for the warm welcome. I will be in Egypt and I will resume working on Sunday."