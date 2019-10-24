Saucy! Ahmad Fahmy NAKED in Bathtub: "Thinking of Turning to Seduction" (Picture)

  1. Home
Published October 24th, 2019
Ahmad Fahmy posted a funny picture on Instagram (Source: @ahmadfahmy_official Instagram)

Egyptian actor Ahmad Fahmy posted a funny, yet intriguing, picture on Instagram that stirred controversy.


Fahmy appeared lying naked in a bathtub covering his body with soap foam, and jokingly commented: "thinking of turning to seduction."

On the other hand Ahmad Fahmy is preparing a new series for Ramadan 2020 titled "Timon and Pumba" along with Akram Hosni, in the first collaboration between the two of them. They'll also be working alongside Bayoumi Fouad and should start filming in January of next year.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

بفكر اتجة للاغراء

A post shared by Ahmad Fahmy (@ahmadfahmy_official) on

 

