Ahmad Fahmy to Mohamed Ramadan: DOGS Are Way More Important Than You! (Video)

Feud between Egyptian actors Ahmad Fahmy and Mohamed Ramadan is escalating, as their responses to each other are heating up!

Fahmy was the last to respond, by posting a video on Instagram with a group of dogs, captioning it: "I'm sorry, I won't be able to reply to you now, because I am sitting with creatures way more important than you."

The feud between the two stars ignited when Ahmad Fahmy revealed that he does not intend to participate with Ramadan in any acting project, given that they adopt different acting styles.

Moreover, rumor has it that Ahmad Fahmy prevented his wife, actress Hannah El Zahed, from acting with Mohamed Ramadan in his upcoming series The Prince.

In response to these rumors, Fahmy said during an interview with Jumohoor Eltalta talk show: "I only gave her my opinion. I never interfere with her work."

He added: "All that I told her was an advice; that the role offered to her does not suit her now after the steps she has achieved in the world of drama, and I left the final decision to her."

It looks like Fahmy's latest statements did not appeal to Mohamed, as he tweeted an interview of Ahmad Fahmy from last year, where he was praising Ramadan's talent, and saying that he felt "shy" when acting a role after Ramadan when they were at school, because of that.

Knowing Mohamed Ramadan, do you think that he will respond to Fahmy's dog video?