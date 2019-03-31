Ahmed al Fishawi Denies his Separation from Nada Kamel

Al Fishawi confirmed that his divorce news was based on rumors (Source: fishawyofficial - Instagram)

Over the past few hours, there has been news on the separation of actor Ahmad al-Fishawi from his wife Nada al-Kamil.

The news circulated largely through social media sites and online newspapers, due to a Facebook post attributed to Nada Al Kamel, in which she sent a letter to Al-Fishawi announcing that she had initiated divorce proceedings.

In his first comment on the news, Al Fishawi confirmed that the news was based on rumors only.

Ahmed al-Feshawi announced his marriage last July, without any ceremony, and took advantage of his presence in El Gouna last September while attending the second session of the Al Gouna Film Festival, with a party on the beach.