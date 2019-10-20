Ahmed Emad at FN Designs

Dubai-based artist Ahmed Emad explores the emotional and mental consequences of social media in his latest exhibition at FN Designs. Through paintings that utilise diverse techniques and spontaneous gestures, the artist asks a poignant question – can images reflect or measure happiness?



This solo exhibition addresses how people must focus on reality to discover true human emotions and opinions, detaching us from fantasy worlds that shape our beliefs and construct our thoughts. Join the artist in describing the 'tragedy of media' at this show, which runs until 30 October.

Date 18 September - 30 October 2019 Category Experiences , Arts Venue FN Designs Telephone +971 4 379 0490 Ticket price Free Admission 10am-7pm Website https://alserkalavenue.ae/en/event/media-ecstasy-at-fn-designs.php