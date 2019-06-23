Ahmed Fahmy Reveals the Date of His Wedding to Hannah El Zahed

Actor Ahmed Fahmy revealed the date of his wedding to his fiancée, actress Hana Al Zahed, during a short interview with "Arab Wood" program.





Ahmed Fahmy joked at first after being asked a question about whether he will be holding a wedding or not? So he laughed and said: "She (Hannah El Zahed) wouldn't let me not hold one, of course, we will have a wedding"

Ahmed Fahmi added that his wedding ceremony is scheduled for the end of the summer, but the exact date will be announced as soon as they know it.

On the other hand, Ahmed Fahmy responded to the criticism of his latest series "El Wad Sayed Al-Shahat", pointing out that some people said their opinion about the series without actually watching it and others from the industry criticized it because they did not work on anything this Ramadan season.

Ahmed Fahmy participated in Ramadan 2019 in the series "Al Wad Syed Al Shahat" alongside his fiancee actress Hannah El Zahed and Mohamed Abdel Rahman.