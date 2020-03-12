Ahmed Ibrahim Kisses Angham.. Did They Get Back Together?

Once again, Ahmed Ibrahim posted a new picture of him with his now-separated-wife singer Angham on Instagram.

Ahmed was kissing Angham on the forehead, and he captioned the shot: "I ow you an apology, you are the lady of ladies. Lions remain lions and dogs remain dogs", and he turned off comments on the post.

Ibrahim has been trying to make up with Angham's in various ways especially after she resorted to file a divorce lawsuit, after he refused to divorce her amicably.