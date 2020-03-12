  1. Home
Ahmed Ibrahim Kisses Angham.. Did They Get Back Together?

Published March 12th, 2020 - 11:50 GMT
Ibrahim has been trying to obtain Angham's consent (source: @ahmedibrahimmusic Instagram)
Once again, Ahmed Ibrahim posted a new picture of him with his now-separated-wife singer Angham on Instagram.

Ahmed was kissing Angham on the forehead, and he captioned the shot: "I ow you an apology, you are the lady of ladies. Lions remain lions and dogs remain dogs", and he turned off comments on the post.

Ibrahim has been trying to make up with Angham's in various ways especially after she resorted to file a divorce lawsuit, after he refused to divorce her amicably.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

حقك عليا انا يا ست الستات

A post shared by Ahmed Ibrahim (@ahmedibrahimmusic) on

You Got Back to Your First Wife.. I am Leaving You! Angham Asks for Divorce of Husband Ahmed Ibrahim

