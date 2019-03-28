Ahmed Saad Announces Strange Separation From Wife, Sumaya Khashab

Ahmed Saad got married to the actress Sumaya al-Khashab in October 2017 (Source: ahmed_saad_official2018 - Instagram)

Ahmed Saad announced his separation from Sumaya Khashab suddenly with strange words.

"I decided to separate from actress Sumaya Al-Khashab ... I wish her happiness and success and hope that the Lord will give me the love and tenderness to give to my most expensive presents, my kids" said Ahmed Saad, captioning a picture of himself with his children that he posted on his Instagram account.

The Egyptian singer's announcement received mixed reactions from the public. Some expressed astonishment from his sudden decision, while others questioned whether his separation from his wife was a step to return to his ex-wife Reem Al Baroudi again, especially that actress Sumaya Al Khashab recently said in an interview that her marriage disabled her a bit when it comes to her work.

Ahmed Saad got married to the actress Sumaya al-Khashab in October 2017, after their relationship started during preparations of the songs for the series, "Al Halal", which was screened in Ramadan 2016.