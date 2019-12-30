Ain't It Funny How Similar They Look! Meet the Russian Version of Jennifer Lopez.. Only 30 Years Younger!

A Russian woman has caught the attention of social media lurkers for her resemblance to the famous American diva Jennifer Lopez.

Natalia Mirskikh, a 19-year-old woman from Russia, told The Sun that she gets mobbed in the streets by fans because they think that she is the real JLo.

Natalia said:

"It's not amazing to have people mistake you for a 50 year old when I'm not even 20 yet. But it is J-Lo, who doesn't look her age, so I do take it as a compliment."

She continued:

"The first time someone told me I looked like her, I was only 14 and didn't really know who she was. But when I started doing some modelling work, the make-up artists offered to style my hair and make-up just like her and I couldn't believe how alike we looked. Now, all the agents and make-up artists in my city just call me J-Lo. Some of them probably don't even know my real name."

"Every time I work with someone new, they take a picture to post to their social media to pretend that J-Lo visited them. It's like being as famous as the real Jennifer Lopez. At first it was a bit overwhelming but now I take it in my stride and actually enjoy it.

My dream is to meet J-Lo personally - I'd love to know what she thinks of my look."







