AL-Hara: MP calls for revoking Rayhana nationality

ALBAWABA - Because of the movie "Al-Hara" a Jordanian member of the Parliament urges to revoke the nationality of actor Mondher Rayahneh.

A member of the Jordanian Parliament called on the government to revoke the nationality of actor Mondher Rayahneh after the controversy caused by his 2020 movie Al-Hara, which some considered as offensive to Jordanian society.

Representative Suleiman Abu Yahya said in a legislative session of the House of Representatives on Monday that a global network recently showed a group of films that offended Jordan and Jordanians.

Abu Yahya said, "I call on the government to revoke the citizenship of Rayahneh after his fierce defense of the content of the movie Al-Hara (The Alleys), despite the popular resentment and rejection of the abusive language used in the scenes, which is outside the text of Jordanian families."

A few days ago, Rayahneh, defended the film during a telephone interview with "Nabd Al-Balad" program on "Roya" channel, stressing that "Al-Hara" sheds light on an oppressed group in Jordanian society, which MP Abu Yahya considered "an excuse worse than sin."