The controversy behind AL Harra 2021



Al Bawaba- Al Harra indulges us in the twisted and intertwining tales of a neighborhood in east Amman, a plethora of characters and individual stories that are seemingly separated but in the small neighborhood nothing remains hidden. Basel Ghandour’s script beautifully connects the stories and gives us an authentic dramatized experience.



The controversial backlash this movie was met with is nothing more than enemies of the art and the expressive medium trying to silence any creative expression in our community, these crimes, curse words, and actions are seen in Jordan and any other place in the world.



utopia refers to a society or a community in which its members possess near-perfect qualities. The key word is imaginary as there is no utopia on earth and no one is perfect. We live in an imperfect world and it is wrong to say that these actions do not happen anywhere Jordan included.



Writer and director Bassel Ghandour (co-writer Theeb) incorporated various genres into his movie and it actually works quite well, proving how strong the script actually is. This crime thriller dramatic dark comedy hybrid was a treat to watch and be surprised by the twists and turns the film throws at you.



Cinematographer Justin Hamilton works his magic in the intertwining streets of one of Amman’s hills almost as if reflecting the labyrinth of the story onto the streets of the neighborhood.



Each one of the cast embodies their character flawlessly and brings them to life we see Ali (Emad Azmi) a typical Jordanian man trying to be better and do better in life by any means necessary, the infinitely talented (Monther Reyahnah) playing Abbas the racketeering boss in charge or ‘’ Al Harra’’ and is the catalyst to everything that happens in the neighborhood. And the amazing performances delivered by Nadera Omran, Maisa Abd Elhadi, and Baraka Rahmani. Playing Aseel, Hanadi, and Lana respectively.



Each one of them is the main protagonist of their own story and as a whole, they all feel as if they were the main character.



Hanadi was reminiscent of Yelena from XXX (2002), in her demeanor we see a woman fighting through a dog-eat-dog world, and through aggression, she overcomes her past trauma and is not defined by it and becomes the right hand of Abbas.



Aseel and Lana both try to navigate their dilemmas and try to outrun the traumatic events each had in their lives and prove that despite the social constraints they face, they overcome the challenges in their own ways.

Al Harra is a creative expression of Jordanian stories



The list of festivals and nominations this movie has had is impressive including the Locarno film festival, international film festival Rotterdam and the movie was sold out at the London film festival.



In conclusion, al Harra was an amazing experience a thriller filled with twists and turns, a good script and dialogue great performances and character arcs, and the cinematography was on point. Thanks to everyone who helped with making this movie and do not let anyone stop you from making more.



written by Munir Abumuhor