'Al Hayba' Series, Most Searched in Israel!

It seems that the Lebanese series "Al Hayba" (The Prestige) has got the interest of Israelis who want to discover the hidden details about arms trafficking and drugs gangs in the region as portrayed in the series.





The series was the most searched on the Internet in "Israel" after it started screening on Netflix and was translated to Hebrew language.

Netflix is showing the most important notable series, shows and films from around the world. It developed a recent interest in the Arab world by producing original productions in the region. The platform currently shows the first season of the series "Al Hayba" that is directed by Samer Al Barqawi, produced by "Sabah Media" and has Tayem Hassan, Nadine Njeim and Mona Wasef in its cast.