Al Pacino, 83 welcomes child with Kuwaiti girlfriend

ALBAWABA - Al Pacino is a dad at 83.

Actor Al Pacino is a dad for the fourth time as his Kuwaiti girlfriend, Noor Alfallah, 29 gave birth to a son, whome they named, Roman Pacino.

The American actor, whose full name is Alfredo James Pacino has three other children, 22-year-old twins Anton and Olivia from his ex Beverly D'Angelo, and daughter Julie Marie, 33, with his ex-girlfriend, acting coach Jan Tarrant.

Al Pacino just had a child at 83 years old 🎉 pic.twitter.com/auZnmQQnCU — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) June 15, 2023

Pacino and Alfallah have been dating since 2022, and sources claim that the pair have been dating since the begging of the pandemic.

Alfallah is a Kuwaiti born film producer who graduated from the University of Southern California’s Cinematic School of Arts before continuing her studies at the University of California Los Angeles, where she obtained a master’s degree in film and TV producing, according to Deadline.