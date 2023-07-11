Al-Rawabi School for Girls season 2: new revelations from co-stars Andria Tayeh and Yara Mustafa

ALBAWABA - Al-Rawabi School for Girls season 2 is almost here, just as director Tima Shomali has announced on May 16.

As viewers around the world are waiting for Al-Rawabi School for Girls season two premiere, a few of the show's co-stars have started revealing bits and pieces about the new season.

Speaking to Foochia.com, Jordanian actress and Al-Rawabi School star Yara Mustafa has expressed her enthusiasm for the second season of the series, which will soon be shown on Netflix, adding: “I am excited to see everyone watching season two as we worked hard on it, and we all love Tima Al Shomali (director) who made fun twists to the show, but I can't say more."

And not so long ago, Foochia.com also interviewed Al-Rawabi School star Andria Tayeh who opened up about season two.

The Jordanian actress said that the series intends to shed light on many thorny issues and the suffering of citizens in the Jordanian society, considering that the audacity adopted was realistic.

Tayeh refused to reveal the developments of her character in the second season of the series, suggesting that there will be some changes related to the character she embodies, which will leave a distinctive imprint on the show, as she put it.