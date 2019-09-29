Aladdin Star Mena Massoud to be the Ministry of Emigration’s ambassador

Egyptian-Canadian Actor Mena Massoud star of Disney’s latest live-action feature Aladdin has been chosen to be the Ministry of Emigration’s ambassador for the “Speak Egyptian” initiative.





In a statement released last week, the Ministry of Emigration , headed by Minister Nabila Makram, kicked off a new program that encourages Egyptians living abroad to learn and speak their mother tongue.

The initiative entitled “Speak Egyptian” aims to revive Egyptian Arabic in the homes and lives of Egyptians overseas in an effort to preserve the Egyptian national identity. The campaign will include teaching Arabic and the Egyptian accent to second generation Egyptians living abroad.

Massoud, who is in Egypt attending El Gouna Film Festival, met with Makram and expressed his gratitude for being selected as the initiative’s international ambassador and spokesperson. On the other hand, Makram has stated that she is proud of Massoud and what he has accomplished in his professional career, adding that news of his success in Hollywood is a delight to all Egyptians everywhere.

Other than his role in Aladdin, Massoud has starred in a number of productions including the hit-series Jack Ryan and Nikita.