'Aladdin' Star Mena Massoud to Star in a New Egyptian Feature 'Fe Ez El-Dohr'

Last month, it was announced that “Aladdin” star Mena Massoud would be starring in a new Egyptian feature film “Fe Ez El-Dohr,” and now the film’s first poster is here.

This week, the Egyptian-Canadian actor shared both the English and Arabic teaser posters for the film, which translates to “In Broad Daylight” in English, on his official Instagram account.

“Check out the teaser poster for #InBroadDaylight. It’s been a dream of mine to head back to Egypt and act with some of the most talented artists in the world. Honored to be a part of this,” he wrote to his 2.4 million Instagram followers.

“Fe Ez El-Dohr” is the brainchild of screenwriter Karim Soror.

Directed by Morcos Adel, the film’s plot follows Hamza (played by Massoud), an international criminal who leaves Egypt to live abroad and returns to carry out some tasks in the country.

He is joined by Egyptian actress Myrna Noureldin in the forthcoming film.

It will be the first Egyptian film that Massoud, who rose to prominence for his role as Aladdin in Disney’s live-action remake, will star in. It will also be his first big screen role since the Guy Ritchie-directed film.

Despite starring in the $1 billion-grossing blockbuster, Massoud revealed in a previous interview with Daily Beast that he has not had a single audition since the movie’s release.

“I’m kind of tired of staying quiet about it,” the 29-year-old actor lamented in a previous interview with The Daily Beast. “I want people to know that it’s not always dandelions and roses when you’re doing something like ‘Aladdin.’ ‘He must have made millions. He must be getting all these offers.’ It’s none of those things. I haven’t had a single audition since ‘Aladdin’ came out.”