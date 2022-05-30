Albawaba Interview: What's The Next Step For Jamaet Kheir?

Jordanian band Jamaet Kheir told Albawaba's Alexandra Abumuhor about their Summer Jam's performance, and their next steps.

Jamaet Kheir is modern musical composition band from Jordan, it was founded by Ali Khair the heart of Jordan to the world Founded by Ali Khair.

The first song that was released by the band on thier Youtube page was in January 2018, the song was titled 'Rum' which was filmed in Jordan's Wadi Rum, the song was a huge hit in Jordan, with over 3 million views, a few months after, the band released their song Hejin.

The band is known for their sentimental song Enti Malathi, in addition to Samra, Houbha Laana, and Jaban.

Summer Jam took place last Friday where artist from the middle east performed at the Dunes club in Amman Jordan.

Following their performance, the band's singers Saad and Ali Khair shared their thoughts about their performance with Alexandra, where they stated it was a very fun performance with a brilliant crowd.

''Thank god the audience was amazing, we had a lot of fun singing on stage, the crowd was crazy, it was super fun.''

However, during their performance, Ali stopped the performance to call an ambulance on an individual in the crowd, who accidentally swallowed his tongue, luckily, Jamaet Khair saved the day by calling for an ambulance.

After their concert, when they were asked about the most bizarre thing in their performance, Ali told Alexandra about the person who had the medical emergency and remarked that he ended up getting the attention needed.

Ali said: ''the most bizarre thing was the timing of the person from the audience who swallowed his tongue, thank god he’s okay, it was in the middle of our performance.''

At that moment, Saad interrupted and asked ''I wanna ask you, who swallowed his tongue and why, because we don't know. but thank god he is okay now.''

The duo stated: ''Thank god the audience was amazing, we had a lot of fun singing on stage, the crowd was crazy, it was super fun.''

Alexandra went on to ask the duo about the next steps on their schedule, Ali answered: ''In Jordan we took two concerts, we have a concert in Palestine, and in Egypt coming up, we are excited for that, but for Jordan this is it''

''before Summer Jam, we performed a GTI concert last week, we are gonna take a break from performing after that’ Ali remarked.

''During today's show at Summer Jam, we performed our album 'Al La'ana' which included 11 songs, and for the next concert hopefully we will be singing out new songs, and add a few songs from our Al La'ana album.''