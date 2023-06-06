Alec shares updates on hip replacement surgery

ALBAWABA - Alec Baldwin is currently recovering from a painful hip replacement surgery.

Controversial actor, Alec Baldwin shared with his Instagram followers a video as he talked about undergoing a long awaited hip replacement surgery and the 65 year-old actor described the recovery as incredibly painful.

Alex said: "I had my hip replaced on Tuesday of this past week, I had my left hip done in 2018, five years ago, and I had the other one done five days ago.”

“The pain goes away gradually… but it is incredibly painful, but as we keep saying in my house, ‘It’s the pain that’s going to end the pain.’ I needed this surgery done at least two years ago and walked around and limped and I did myself no favors because the compensatory damage you do to your back, your neck, your feet, and your knees is not great.”

He added: "So to limp around with this condition for two years was tough, but I didn’t have the time to do it work wise or schedule wise. I didn’t have 4-6 weeks to limit myself that way, or my glucose issues affected that, so it was very tough. We would line up a date to do the surgery and I would fail my blood sugar test."

“But I got all that together and we had the operation done, and it hurts. It really really hurts. But the painkillers they gave me the night I was in the hospital…” he said. “Tuesday night I took the painkillers and man, I haven’t been that high since 1977. It’s incredible and I just couldn’t take it because you can’t function. I don’t think they really kill the pain as much as they shut your brain off.”

Baldwin's wife, Hilaria Baldwin also revealed the news of the actor's hip replacement on Instagram and wrote: "Alec got a new hip today…it was a long time necessary. We have been through so much together…as your partner and as you heal, I want so very much for you to leave this very intense chronic pain chapter behind and improve your quality of life.”