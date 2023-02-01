Baldwin charged for the killing of Halyna Hutchins

ALBAWABA - Actor Alec Baldwin fatally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the movie "Rust," and was charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins died on the set of Rust after actor Alex Baldwin allegedly fired a prop gun on set that fatally shot Hutchins.

According to Santa Fe's District Attorney's Office, Baldwin was distracted talking on the phone during the training for the prop gun, and it is believed that if Baldwin had performed mandatory safety checks and not pointed the gun at Hutchins, the tragedy would not have happened.

A special investigator for the district attorney's office shared: "Baldwin knew the first rule of gun safety is never point a gun at someone you don't intend on shooting."

In documents, many acts of recklessness were released including, not using a replica firearm for an unscheduled rehearsal, not dealing with safety complaints on set and not performing required safety checks with the armourer, who was hired without adequate certification.

During court, if Baldwin is found guilty, he could face up to 18 months in prison and a $5,000 fine.