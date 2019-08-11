Grammy winner Alessia Cara is back with a new single.

The 23-year-old Canadian singer released the new song Rooting for Youlate Thursday evening.





Rooting for You is a funky single about giving up on a summer romance.

The song was produced by John Levine and Midi Jones.

"I was like, damn / Why you gotta be so cold in the summertime / Summertime / I was really rooting for you," Cara sings on the track.

Cara promoted the single in an Instagram post Thursday, writing "Rooting For You. OUT EVERYWHERE NOW." Fellow singers John Mayer and Alli Fitz were among those to leave comments.

"This song is so good I can't take it," Mayer wrote.

"CANT WAIT TO BLAST THIS IN MY CAR TOMORROW," Fitz added.

Rooting for You appears on Cara's forthcoming EP, "This Summer," which debuts Sept. 6. She released another single from the EP, Ready, in July, and will promote her new music with a tour in the fall.

Cara is known for the singles Here, Wild Things and Stay featuring Zedd, and released her second studio album, "The Pains of Growing," in November. She won Best New Artist at the 2018 Grammy Awards.