Alessio Poeta: Can Yaman and Diletta Leotta Love Is FAKE!

Italian journalist Alessio Poeta does not buy Can Yaman and Diletta Leotta's relationship.

In a new interview with Estate in Diretta (Summer Live) on RaiPlay, Alessio Poeta have had a debate about Can and Diletta's relationship, claiming that it is "staged" for personal interests.

Alessio also implied that the actor and the journalist have edited their image in the media for the sole purpose of advertising.

“So, few believe the relationship, let's face it. There is friendship between the two but it is not clear if there is also love. It all seems a bit staged; Perfect phrases and photographers everywhere they go”, explained the gossip expert that the alleged couple seek the support of the public.

Alessio added that this union is something totally built, especially in conjunction with the fact that Can and Diletta are always surrounded by paparazzi even in the most unthinkable locations. Of course, if the situation is the opposite, the two will give some explanation to the fans who have always supported this love.

Clues That Can Yaman and Diletta Leotta's Love Is Over

Can Yaman and Diletta Leotta continue to maintain an unnatural safety distance for a couple who says they love each other madly.

The two have decided not to talk about what has been happening for a few weeks now, falling into complete silence and dedicating themselves to new projects and relaxing holidays, strictly separated.

The Turkish star has moved to Italy to take part in the production of Sandokan, and to be as close as possible to the beautiful DAZN journalist. Between romantic photos, dedications and family presentations, Can and Diletta made fans' dream, certain that the relationship would culminate in a gorgeous wedding.

In recent weeks, however, Can and Diletta have been increasingly distant, they spend their summer holidays by keeping a safe distance from each other, and new photos or videos on social media have completely disappeared, to the point that we are now talking about a definitive breakup for the couple.

While Can leaving Italy have alarmed fans, Diletta returns to her family in Catania and also buys a new house in the Sicilian city, always without even accidentally naming her sweetheart.

As for Can Yaman, who we will see in a new fiction with Francesca Chillemi, prefers to talk about work and keeps the reserve on private matters, perhaps in the hope that Leotta changes her mind and that there is a flashback.