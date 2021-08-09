End of Relationship Between Can Yaman and Diletta Leotta Is Certain

Rumors of possible near breakup between Can Yaman and Diletta Leotta are increasing, as the couple continue to be distant from each other.

The two, by now, have not been seen together for quite some time and are spending the second half of summer 2021 individually.

The choice of spending summer time away from each other has not gone unnoticed by fans, thanks to the fact that the two continue to share their lives and activities on social media.

Only few hours ago, Diletta Leotta has shared a selfie with her mother and father on a boat in Sicily, Italy, and wrote in Italian: 'Summer with the family'; Meanwhile hubby Can Yaman was vacationing with his friends in Sardinia last week.

The Love Story of Can Yaman and Diletta Leotta Is Soon To Be Over

In detail, after the trip that Can and Diletta took in Turkey, during which the actor introduced his new girlfriend to his mom and dad, the two lovers have not been seen together again, reporting Blasting News.

The rumors of rupture have become increasingly insistent, supported primarily by gossip expert Alessandro Rosica, who claims that farewell between Can and his girlfriend is now certain.

Rosica added that the relationship between the two would have broken out following a quarrel, prompting them to definitively take two different paths.

Diletta Leotta Takes Refuge in the Family but Without Can Yaman

Meanwhile, on social media, Diletta Leotta keeps silent about the rumors of the ongoing crisis with her boyfriend Can Yaman. The sports presenter, however, never misses an opportunity to post photos of her summer vacations and one of these was published day.

The caption chosen by Diletta for today's post on Instagram 'Summer with the family', confirms that Diletta intends to devote herself to her dearest loved ones, her parents.

The Social Media ‘Disappearance’ of Can Yaman

And about Can Yaman? What happened to the Turkish actor who had won the heart of the beautiful sports presenter? Unlike Leotta, the star of the soap operas broadcast on Canale 5, he hasn't posted anything on social media for more than a week.

After having also published a series of shots of his "single" holidays without having his sweet heart beside him, fans lost track of Can Yaman, who is taking refuge in rigorous silence.

Will the two stars of this summer's gossip shed light on what is happening between them after all?