Alex Pettyfer Celebrates 4th Anniversary With Wife

Actor and model Alex Pettyfer took to Instagram on Thursday to show his wife Toni Garrn appreciation on their fourth anniversary as partners.

The 31-year-old hunk shared a slew of intimate and risqué photos with his 1 million followers on the app.

'Entering our 4th year together as partners in crime, my wife, mother to my beautiful angel, my best friend,' he shared.

The post of five snapshots was liked over 70,000 times in just a few hours.

Included in the roundup was a nude picture of the two spouses in an outdoor shower.

The Magic Mike star covered his wife's modesty with a pair of two star-shaped graphics.

The German model's piercing blue eyes are opened wide in the flick as she puckers her pout and sucks in her cheeks.

Other outtakes from the parents-of-one's idyllic life show them being affectionate in various settings.



In two images they stand in a bathroom while taking selfies in a mirror.

The movie star wears a dark t-shirt and grey sweatpants as he holds his phone. Toni is seen in a grey t-shirt and white underwear as she embraces her husband and kisses him on the cheek.

And in a variation of the casual photo shoot she's topless while the duo lean in for a kiss.

The first picture from the post is a sweet capture of the blonde beauty standing over her beau as he rests on a lounge chair.

She's in a printed bikini top and light-colored bottoms as she bends over to plant a kiss on her man.

Her locks fall to one side, cascading in a natural textured wave as she smooches her partner.

The twosome - who share a five-month-old daughter - posed n front of a gorgeous sunset and water in yet another photo. Alex wire a baseball cap and kissed his lady on the cheek.

She wore large hoop earrings and smiled big while savoring the moment.

The entertained look to the year ahead as he continued in his caption, 'Let’s hope 2022 let’s us all enjoy some magical adventures together, these pictures being my ‘22 inspiration.'

He used several hashtags, '#magicaladventures #family #22 #jamaica.'