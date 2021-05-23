Alex Rodriguez Waits For His Reconciliation With Jennifer Lopez

The retired baseball player and the 'In The Morning' singer - who were engaged to be married - recently confirmed they had split, and a source has now claimed Alex is devastated by the breakup and is finding it hard to accept the "hard truth" that his ex has "moved on" after she grew close to former partner Ben Affleck.



An insider told US Weekly: ''Alex is still very sore and in a world of pain.''



“It’s the first time anyone can remember him being dumped like this, at least publicly.



Seeing her running straight back to Ben’s arms is a real kick in the teeth.



“There’s a part of him that still clings onto the hope that they’ll wind up together again but deep down he’s had to accept the harsh truth that she’s over him and moving on with Ben.



"It’s a tough pill to swallow but that’s his new reality.”



A source also said of the 'On The Floor' hitmaker: "Jennifer is doing well. She seems very happy and excited about her future."



As for Jennifer and Ben, the pair are not feeling the pressure to put any labels on their relationship, but if things continue to "evolve romantically", they could become official in the future.



The insider claimed: “Right now they’re going with the flow and making plans to meet up as often as possible, but there’s still some discussing to do before they officially go public.



“It’s very clear they’ve fallen for each other again in a very intense way, but they don’t want to jinx anything by attaching labels or putting themselves under too much pressure.



“When the time is right and assuming things continue to evolve romantically between them, likely a month or two, they’ll probably go Instagram official or step out hand in hand at a restaurant somewhere.”



Jennifer recently spent time in Montana with ‘Argo’ star Ben – whom she previously dated 17 years ago – and although they’ve gone back to their own homes now, they’re still in constant contact.



A source recently said: "[Jennifer] is in touch with Ben every day. They are making plans to see each other. Jennifer is still very excited about how things are going with Ben."