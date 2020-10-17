  1. Home
Alicia Keys Performs Her New Song 'Love Looks Better' in Sparkling Bodysuit by Kuwaiti Designer

Published October 17th, 2020 - 11:50 GMT
Alicia Keys (Instagram)
Keys hit the stage at The Dolby Theater in Los Angeles to perform her new song “Love Looks Better” in the show-stopping outfit.

US singer Alicia Keys showed off a sparkling bodysuit by Kuwaiti designer Yousef Al-Jasmi during her performance at the Billboard Music Awards last week.

Keys hit the stage at The Dolby Theater in Los Angeles to perform her new song “Love Looks Better” in the show-stopping outfit.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Keys took to Instagram before the show with a video post, saying: “This performance for Billboard keeps talking about where we’re growing to. That’s what I’m expressing right now and I love it. I’m this version of Alicia today.”

Al-Jasmi’s signature glittering looks have been worn by everyone from Mariah Carey to Khloe Kardashian and Kelly Rowland.

