All Super Bowl game spot trailers

AL BAWABA- The Superbowl is one of the biggest sporting events in the United States. It is estimated that more than 110 million people tune in to watch every year. That is why a 30-second trailer will set back the studio a whopping 6.5 million $, here are the game spots teasers of 2023.

1. The Flash.

Finally, after years of delays and legal trouble, The Flash will be released this year. This teaser gives us the first look for Ben Affleck Batman with a cross over with Michael Keaton Batman combining multiple universes.

2. Creed III

Michael B. Jordan's directorial debut and the 9th installment in the Rocky film series. The first film that doesn’t feature Sylvester Stallone as Rocky. But we will get to see Michael B. Jordan facing Jonathan Majors.

3. AIR

The story behind Nike's collaboration with Michael Jordan that spawned the Air Jordans. Starring Ben Affleck Matt Damon Viola Davis and Chris Tucker. This is the 6th movie directed by Ben Affleck.



4. Guardians of the galaxy 3

The third installment of the guardians of the galaxy series and the 32nd movie in the MCU.



5. Indiana Jones and the dial of destiny

The 30-second trailer did a great job in getting us all excited to see the next installment of a franchise that spanned 40 + years.

6. Transformers rise of the beasts

The all-new transformers movie introduces new transformers species. The teaser featured Mirage a Porsche 964 Carrera RS 3.8 Autobot spy voiced by Pete Davidson.

7. 65

Earth 65 million years ago, Adam Driver, dinosaurs, and future tech together in one movie sign us up.

8. Scream VI

If you think Ghost Face is done killing, you have another thing coming. Jenna Ortega takes on Ghost Face in the 6th installment of the scream series

9. Fast x

The 11th installment of the fast and the furious franchise it is part one o f a 2 part finally that has been planned since 2020, fast five introduce Jason Mamoa as the son of drug kingpin Hernan Reyes whom they went up against in fast 5



10. Dungeons and dragons: honor among thieves

A live-action movie about the famous tabletop RPG starring Chris Pine, Michelle Rodrigues, and Hugh Grant.

written by Munir abumuhor



