All You Need to Know About Roz, the Saudi Influencer With More Than 10 Million Followers

Currently based in Los Angeles, the Saudi model just made headlines around the world when she modelled for a Victoria’s Secret’s Pink campaign, showing off the label’s sportswear in a sun-drenched video.

With more than 10 million followers on Instagram and a number of high-profile advertising campaigns under her belt, the Jubail-born Riyadh-raised model who goes by the name Roz is making quite a name for herself in the US.

The model, with platinum blonde locks and Pinterest-worthy style, has also taken part in campaigns for US brand Guess and spoke to Arab News about her career and why moving back to the Gulf isn’t off the cards.

Roz moved to the US in 2013 to pursue a degree in interior design, but her hopes of becoming a model pushed her to give it a shot.

“Ever since I was young, becoming a model was always a dream of mine. It was a bit difficult for me as a Saudi woman… but to me nothing is impossible” Roz told Arab News.

Challenging stereotypes proved to be one of the major hurdles Roz had to face, but “with my persistence, I was able to prove to brands that I am not just famous… I am also influential to many people,” Roz said.

The model’s Instagram feed is littered with photographs of her various advertising campaigns, as well as visits to many a product launch party — from NYX Cosmetics events to TikTok gatherings, if there is anything pop culture-related going on in Los Angeles, chances are you will spot Roz in the well-heeled crowd.

While her Instagram feed is largely filled with shots of the model posing with picture-perfect makeup and expertly curated clothing, hop over to her Snapchat account, Roz.Model, and it’s an altogether more casual story.

“Snapchat (is my favorite). It makes me feel closer to my audience… To me, Instagram is more professional… but Snapchat covers my daily life.”

The approach seems to be working, the model clocked up 1.5 billion Snapchat story views in 2018.

When speaking about other models from the region who want to follow in her footsteps, the social media maven advised them to be themselves.

“People will love you for who you are,” Roz said, adding: “We live in a world where respecting each other is a must. We should understand that people are different, whether it be religion, nationality, personality or even culture.”

As for moving back to the Gulf, Roz remains open to the possibility, saying it largely depends on career opportunities.

“The headquarters of almost all brands are in the US, but if my job requires me to move back to the Gulf, I would definitely do so.”