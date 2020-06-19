'Almost Famous' Cast Reunite for Five-part Podcast

The cast of Almost Famous will reunite for a five-part podcast about the film's impact and legacy.

Kate Hudson, Billy Crudup, Frances McDormand, Patrick Fugit, Jason Lee, Zooey Deschanel, Jimmy Fallon, writer-director Cameron Crowe and others will take part in Cadence 13's Origins: Almost Famous Turns Twenty podcast in honor of the movie's 20th anniversary.

Origins, hosted by James Andrew Miller, will explore the making of Almost Famous, which opened in theaters in September 2000. All five episodes of the series will be released July 8.

"Between his personable style, and the exhaustive research behind his wonderful questions, Jim Miller managed to summon all the spirit and emotion of Almost Famous with the original cast," Crowe said in a press release. "It's a little bit of a magic trick. He put the band back together."



Miller said the cast and crew remembered "so much" about filming and were "keenly affected" by the experience.

"Their memories and deeply personal reflections were raw, and fans of the film will hear a great many new anecdotes and candid observations from all of them," he said.

Almost Famous is a semi-autobiographical film based on Crowe's life. The movie follows William Miller (Fugit), a teenage journalist for Rolling Stone who tours with a rock band in the early 1970s.

In April, Hudson and Fallon recalled on The Tonight Show how they nearly dated on the set of Almost Famous. Hudson said she would have "totally gone there" if Fallon had made a move.