Almost Porno! Myriam Klink, 50, Sports Mask-Bra and Gives Sexual Hints in Her Latest Coronavirus Music Video

Lebanese model Myriam Klink, 50, has released a new music video yesterday to prompt people to wear face masks.

Myriam followed the same footsteps she usually does when debuting new videos; seduction, sexual gestures and nudity.

The new song is titled Hetto The Mask "Put On The Mask," which carries a sexual meaning, especially since Klink uses the first syllable as the chorus.

The song is featured by the clip's director Elie Daoud, who also sparked controversy with his feminine appearance and excessive plastic surgeries.

At one scene, The Lebanese model sported her face mask as a bra, and Elie was naked at the beginning of the clip.

In another scene, Myriam was drawing on the newspaper-covered wall and wrote a racist sentence: "f**k China."