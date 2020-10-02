Along With Sting and Mika.. Newlyweds Hiba Tawaji and Ibrahim Maalouf Take Part in Benefit Concert 'UNIS POUR LE LIBAN' (Pictures)

Ibrahim Maalouf is supporting Lebanon by organizing UNIS POUR LE LIBAN benefit concert.

Last Thursday, Lebanese soprano singer Hiba Tawaji and her new husband jazz trumpeter and composer Ibrahim Maalouf took part in the benefit concert UNIS POUR LE LIBAN 'United for Lebanon' held at L'Olympia Bruno Coquatrix in Paris despite the Coronavirus pandemic.

Besides Hiba and Ibrahim, other artists from Lebanon have also taken part in the concert, such as musician Oussama Rahbani, music composer Khaled Mouzanar, pianist Abdel Rahman El Bacha.

The concert was broadcasted on the official French television to express the support of the French presidency and the French people for Lebanon after Beirut Port explosions.

Egyptian-French TV personality Nagui Fam hosted UNIS POUR LE LIBAN benefit concert in participation with the French-Lebanese journalist Léa Salamé broadcasting from Beirut.

Many international stars have participated in the beneficial event, such as Lebanese-British artist Mika, English musician and actor Sting, French cellist Astrig Siranossian, in addition to French singers Pascal Obispo, Patrick Bruel and Florent Pagny.

This ceremony is distinguished by the attendance of French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, First Lady Brigitte Macron.

Élysée Palace is behind this initiative, according to the artistic director of the concert, composer Ibrahim Maalouf, who emphasized the special symbolism of this concert, which will reflect the broad solidarity expressed by all French and Lebanese artists towards the Lebanese people, as well as a moment full of support and encouragement.

"We will work hard to collect the largest amount of donations, half of which will go to the Lebanese Red Crescent, and the other half to support a number of associations interested in Lebanese culture and heritage." Ibrahim Maalouf stated.