Alum Lauren Lapkus Goodbyes Single Life

Orange is the New Black alum Lauren Lapkus is a married woman.

People reported Wednesday the 33-year-old actress tied the knot with actor and comedian Mike Castle at a courthouse wedding Oct. 5.

"We are so happy! The whole day was exactly what we wanted it to be: stress-free, romantic and fun," Lapkus told the magazine.

"We kept everything super simple by getting married at the courthouse and having an intimate dinner party after, with a truly breathtaking performance from our musician friend, Dan Mangan," she said. "I am thrilled to be married to my best friend!"

Lapkus confirmed the news in a tweet Wednesday.

"we got married! I'm happy!!! @magicmikecastle," she wrote, adding heart and balloon emojis.

Castle responded in a post on his own account.

"This was great. We bring balloons with us everywhere," he wrote.

Lapkus and Castle co-starred as Joy and A.J. on the TBS series Clipped, which aired for one season in 2015. Lapkus split from her first husband, Chris Alvarado, in February 2016 after less than two years of marriage.

Lapkus played Susan Fischer on Orange is the New Black, which announced a seventh and final season Wednesday. She has also appeared on Crashing, The Big Bang Theory and Another Period.